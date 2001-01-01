|Reg. Price:
|
$14.95
|Sale Price:
|
$6.95
|Save:
$8.00
This book was created to make you successful salesperson and to love your work. It's written wonderfully with his humorous style.
Details:
Ed McMahon has been selling since he was 16-years-old. There isn't much that he hasn't sold at one time or another. This book was created to make you successful salesperson and to love your work. It's written wonderfully with his humorous style. It is one of the most insightful books on selling and human nature we have reviewed. This book teaches you how to sell anything! Win a sales Academy Award by using the: thousand apologies play, trouble on the line play and hole in the shoe play.