#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

How Hits Happen
Reg. Price:
$24.00
Sale Price:
$11.95
Save:
$12.05
How Hits Happen provides a practical guide to consumer behavior that is essential for businesspeople everywhere. If you are looking to launch a new product or service, you must invest in this book.
Details:
Just how do hits happen? How do successful products, movies or music groups become successful? It seems that no matter how much research and marketing money is poured into a product, the biggest hits seem to come out of the blue. But do they really? Throughout this 236 page hardcover book, readers will learn a breakthrough approach to uncovering the hidden patterns behind hits. How Hits Happen provides a practical guide to consumer behavior that is essential for businesspeople everywhere. If you are looking to launch a new product or service, you must invest in this book. If you are on the verge of discovering new talent or creating a new service or invention, you need this book. It is compelling, revolutionary and will help you create the HIT you are looking for!
back add to cart buy now
  
 