|Reg. Price:
|
$24.00
|Sale Price:
|
$11.95
|Save:
$12.05
How Hits Happen provides a practical guide to consumer behavior that is essential for businesspeople everywhere. If you are looking to launch a new product or service, you must invest in this book.
Details:
Just how do hits happen? How do successful products, movies or music groups become successful? It seems that no matter how much research and marketing money is poured into a product, the biggest hits seem to come out of the blue. But do they really? Throughout this 236 page hardcover book, readers will learn a breakthrough approach to uncovering the hidden patterns behind hits. How Hits Happen provides a practical guide to consumer behavior that is essential for businesspeople everywhere. If you are looking to launch a new product or service, you must invest in this book. If you are on the verge of discovering new talent or creating a new service or invention, you need this book. It is compelling, revolutionary and will help you create the HIT you are looking for!