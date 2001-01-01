#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Secrets of Successful Advertising
Reg. Price:
$14.95
Sale Price:
$9.95
Save:
$5.00
No matter the size of your business, the key to its success depends on how it is promoted. Most new businesses will fail and most times that failure is related to ineffective advertising and promotion.
Details:
No matter the size of your business, the key to its success depends on how it is promoted. Most new businesses will fail and most times that failure is related to ineffective advertising and promotion. The techniques revealed in this book will make the difference between your success or failure. Teaches you how to create ads that work, target customers, advertise and lists the "Power Words" that sell!
back add to cart buy now
  
 