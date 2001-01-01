|Reg. Price:
|
$24.95
|Sale Price:
|
$8.95
|Save:
$16.00
According to the author, how and where we work and live is about to change more drastically than at any time in our history due to the convergence of the mainstreaming of the Internet and other technologies and the peak spending years of the aging baby boomers
Details:
Learn how to build the wealth and lifestyle you desire in the greatest boom in history. According to the author, how and where we work and live is about to change more drastically than at any time in our history due to the convergence of the mainstreaming of the Internet and other technologies and the peak spending years of the aging baby boomers. This will result in the greatest boom in history and an unprecedented opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs, great buys in real estate, and a wealth of high-quality lifestyle choices for the savvy people who anticipate these changes.