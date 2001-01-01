#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Exporting From Start To Finance
Reg. Price:
$39.95
Sale Price:
$19.95
Save:
$20.00
A complete guide to unlocking high profits in overseas markets through exporting. Highly acclaimed by experts in international trade, this new book offers readers everything they need to know to start a new export operation or improve an existing one.
Details:
A complete guide to unlocking high profits in overseas markets through exporting. Highly acclaimed by experts in international trade, this new book offers readers everything they need to know to start a new export operation or improve an existing one. Here's a small sampling of its contents: organizing for export-export basics, export marketing-keys to marketing research, export operations-pricing/payments/sales, staying out of trouble-protecting trade secrets, financing-finding money, government assistance-federal/state programs, and source of information-reference & information.
back add to cart buy now
  
 