Homemade Money!
Reg. Price:
$21.95
Sale Price:
$9.95
Save:
$12.00
Details:
This hefty book includes practical, expert advice for home-business entrepreneurs wanting to grow and improve profits through better management of legal, tax and accounting matters (all information verified by professional specialists in each field). This new edition covers start up, selecting the right business, profit planning, direct selling, expansion strategies and also an A-to-Z course in home business basics. Updated: homebased computer businesses, resource section, tax information and more!
