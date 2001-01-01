|Reg. Price:
|
$17.95
|Sale Price:
|
$8.95
|Save:
$9.00
The author shows you how by walking you through the process of researching the crime story, and writing both the story, and proposals to agents and book publishers.
Details:
It all starts with a newspaper article depicting an unthinkable crime in a local community. From these headlines, a skilled writer can we have a full-length book-developing characters, determining motives, and reporting on the judgment. If you're fascinated by unusual crime stories, and like writing, learn the motives and psychological dramas that make up these crimes. The author shows you how by walking you through the process of researching the crime story, and writing both the story, and proposals to agents and book publishers.