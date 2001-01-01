#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Make Money Freelance Writing
Reg. Price:
$14.95
Sale Price:
$8.95
Save:
$6.00
You've decided to go for the challenge, freedom and satisfaction of freelance writing. Now learn to go for the cash. This book helps you understand the business of writing so that you can turn your work into money.
Details:
You've decided to go for the challenge, freedom and satisfaction of freelance writing. Now learn to go for the cash. This book helps you understand the business of writing so that you can turn your work into money. It includes: stalking the business client, how to keep the money coming and strategies for beating the tax man. This well-organized book makes it easy to find the topics you want to research, plus tips on how to deal with freelancing's impact on your life.
back add to cart buy now
  
 