|Reg. Price:
|
$11.95
|Sale Price:
|
$6.95
|Save:
$5.00
Home-based businesses, a growing trend, are changing the economy and providing mothers with a viable alternative to spending ten or more hours a day away from their children. Finally, here is a practical and innovative guide for mothers!
Details:
Home-based businesses, a growing trend, are changing the economy and providing mothers with a viable alternative to spending ten or more hours a day away from their children. Finally, here is a practical and innovative guide for mothers! Your hand is held through making the decision to stay home to choosing the right business to learning to think and act like an entrepreneur. This book covers: starting-up, financing, networking, marketing, troubleshooting, staying comprehensive and more! Also learn how to give quality time to both work and family, how to choose child-care, and how to cope with the stress common to almost all working moms.