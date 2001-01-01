#
Self Marketing Secrets
Reg. Price:
$14.95
Sale Price:
$7.95
Save:
$7.00
Details:
You will learn savvy marketing strategies to position yourself above your competition. These strategies apply equally to entrepreneurs, salespeople, small business owners, and fast-track corporate executives. Learn: How to develop a targeted self-marketing strategy; How to correctly position yourself for success; How and when to use guerrilla advertising; What to do to gain free publicity; Importance of winning and capitalizing on awards; and many other tips and tactics. Every chapter is packed with strategies with a spot of humor along the way.
