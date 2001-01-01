|Reg. Price:
|
$12.95
|Sale Price:
|
$7.95
|Save:
$5.00
What an extremely timely book what with unemployment rising so fast. Temporary employment is one of the fastest growing businesses today. Nine out of ten companies hire temps.
Details:
What an extremely timely book what with unemployment rising so fast. Temporary employment is one of the fastest growing businesses today. Nine out of ten companies hire temps. Specialized temps can earn $20 to $50 an hour. This book helps you discover and exploit this untapped market. Explores laws, liabilities and offers forms and sound advice to help you start your new business.