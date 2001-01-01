|Reg. Price:
$12.95
$7.95
$5.00
This book is designed to help you pinpoint the sources of mid-career obstacles, devise a plan to turn problems into an opportunity for a successful mid-career transition.
This book is designed to help you pinpoint the sources of mid-career obstacles, devise a plan to turn problems into an opportunity for a successful mid-career transition. You'll learn: take a realistic look at the situation, pick up the pieces after leaving a job, find a new job, make the most of where you are, determine whether you are suited for self-employment, manage your finances adequately between jobs, ferret out inside info and match up the right corporate culture for you, write a resume, negotiate your way in or out, and remain in charge of your career once you've made a move