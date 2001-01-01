|Reg. Price:
Many small businesses, a distressingly high percentage, fail within the first five years. What can the new business owner do to avoid becoming the next statistic?
Many small businesses, a distressingly high percentage, fail within the first five years. What can the new business owner do to avoid becoming the next statistic? Arm yourself with this survival guide. By analyzing dozens of case histories in different fields, this book offers you the tools you need to survive. Operating costs, capital, managing employees, expansion, and the growing pains accompanying growth. Major risks and benefits are discussed. Also included are charts, forms, and helpful references.