Here is a user-friendly handbook for anyone looking to understand and benefit from copyrights. Coverage includes: What can and cannot be protected; Duration and scope of protection; Notice and registration; How to avoid and evaluate infringement; Obtaining permissions; How copyrights are used as well as exploited in the marketplace; Current copyright issues on the internet. Whether your business is small or large, this is an invaluable reference for you.