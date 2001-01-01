|Reg. Price:
|
$11.95
|Sale Price:
|
$6.95
|Save:
$5.00
This book provides a comprehensive guide to help you translate a good business idea into a reality.
Details:
This book provides a comprehensive guide to help you translate a good business idea into a reality. You will learn the following: Choosing the Right Business, Free Enterprise, The Profit Motive & You, Developing Your Business Plan, Developing Your Financial Plans, Getting Practical Help and Obtaining Financing, Developing Your Marketing Plan, Promoting Your Business, Making the Sale, Planning Worksheets for Retail, Service, or Manufacturing Businesses.